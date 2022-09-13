Abi Fisher murder: Husband pleads guilty to murder after body is found in South Yorkshire woods
Abi Fisher’s husband has pleaded guilty to her murder after a missing person search led to her body being found in South Yorkshire.
The husband of the school teacher and new mother whose body was found on the side of a road in Barnsley has pleaded guilty to her murder.
Abi, aged 29, who lived in Castleford, West Yorkshire, was found dead in some undergrowth on Southmoor Road, near the town of Brierley in Barnsley, earlier this year.
A post-mortem investigation discovered Abi had been strangled.
Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to her murder today (Tuesday, September 13), appearing in Leeds Crown Court via video link.
Abi had given birth to the couple’s baby daughter six months earlier and was last seen leaving her home around midnight on July 8, 2022.
A missing persons search was launched, during which, Mr Fisher posted appeals on Facebook, asking people “Has anyone seen Abi?”
In the wake of her death, Abi’s family called her a “beautiful angel” and promised to raise her baby daughter “the way she would”.
Abi was a teacher at a school near Pontefact.
The headteacher of the school, Matthew Jones, said in a statement: “She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.
“In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.”
As a result of his guilty plea, Matthew Fisher will be sentenced for her murder in November.