Abi Fisher’s body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, Barnsley on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had been reported missing from her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire over the missing, with her disappearance described as being ‘out of character’.

Abi’s inquest was opened at Wakefield Coroners’ Court this morning, when the provisional cause of death was given as strangulation, although further investigations are underway.

The brief hearing heard police officers made the grim discovery at 6.10pm on Sunday and they were able to identify Abi by her fingerprints.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said: "Without doubt this an unnatural death and it is quite right that I open an inquest."

The inquest was adjourned until a later date, which has not been set, while police continue their investigations.

In an emotional tribute released after her death, Abi's heartbroken family said: “Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.

"We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.”

Abi’s husband, Matthew Fisher has subsequently been charged with her murder.

He was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday but his attendance was excused after he tested positive for Covid.

The 29-year-old was remanded into custody and is due to to appear for pre-trial preparation hearing on September 13 with a possible trial scheduled for January next year.