These are the images of the wanted men police have issued since May 31. Police are keen to locate these men in relation to individual investigations.

If you have seen any of these men or know where they may be, you can call 101 quoting relevant incident numbers and dates (if provided) or by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers via their website or by phone.

Ben Barton

Left to right: Ben Barton, Ashley Jennett, Michael Fauvell

Ben Barton, aged 32, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection to an assault in Sheffield on April 23, 2022.

South Yorkshire Police say Barton often frequents the area around Queen Mary Road and Wulfric Road in Sheffield.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins in height, with brown hair and a medium build.

If you see Barton or know where he might be, you can call 101 quoting incident number 413 of April 23, 2022.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ashley Jennett

Ashley Jennett, 30, is wanted in connection with an attempted GBH in Sheffield on May 5, 2022.

Jennett is described to be white, 5ft 6ins in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

If you have any information which could help officers with their search, you can call 101 quoting incident number 612 of May 5, 2022.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website, or by calling on 0800 555 111.

Michael Fauvell

Police are seeking Michael Fauvell in connection to an assault on a woman in her 50s on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The alledged assault was committed in the Heeley area of Sheffield.

He is also wanted for breach of a stalking and harassment protection order.

Fauvell is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and a beard.

If you have any information which could lead to the locating of Fauvell, call 101.