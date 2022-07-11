Six people were injured in the incident, including some who were seriously hurt.

Everything known so far:

Six people were injured after a car crashed into a group of people on Shoreham Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday

- Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Shoreham Street at 3.30am yesterday.

- There were reports that a number of people had been injured, after a vehicle was involved in a collision with a crowd.

- The vehicle also struck a building, before it was driven off from the scene.

- Police were made aware of six people sustaining injuries, although others may have been hurt but did not seek medical attention.

- The collision is being treated as a targeted incident. It is thought that the vehicle ‘was used deliberately to cause harm and damage’.

- Detectives are keen to locate CCTV and dashcam footage of the incident.

- Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “So far six people have received treatment for injuries received as a result of this incident. Those injuries range from walking wounded to more serious, but thankfully at this time nobody appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“There could well be more people who suffered minor injuries last night who did not seek medical treatment. I’d urge those people to contact us so our officers can speak with you and provide any support that you may need.

“At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage. This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible.

“We want to hear from you if you were on Shoreham Street in the early hours and may have seen what happened either before, during or after the collision took place.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have CCTV that we’ve not yet seen, or if you were driving through the Shoreham Street area and have dashcam footage, to also get in touch.”