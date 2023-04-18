Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection the murder of Abdullah Hassan.

A 27-year-old Sheffield woman was arrested on suspicion of murder today, Tuesday April 18, Sheffield police said. Three men, aged 44, 28 and 26, were also detained on suspicion of murder yesterday and a fourth man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two of the men, aged 44 and 26, have since been released on police bail, officers said. The others, all detained on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

Abdullah, aged 25, died after being shot on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday, April 9. A post mortem concluded he died from a single gunshot wound.

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend