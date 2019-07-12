Abducted Sheffield boy still missing on third birthday
An abducted Sheffield boy snatched by his dad and taken to Iran is still missing today – on his third birthday.
Cole Louis Saheb was taken to Iran without his mum’s consent during a contact visit with his dad.
On what should be a day spent celebrating his birthday, his heartbroken mum, Tina Kayani, has a meeting with her local MP, Gill Furniss, to discuss her son’s abduction.
The politician has a meeting with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office next week to discuss the case.
Tina, aged 40, reported Cole missing in March last year when he was 20 months old.
The Fox Hill youngster did not have a passport but was taken out of the country to Iran, where his dad, Farokh Mahmodpour Saheb, 39, is from.
Farokh, who was known as Freddie and lived in South Yorkshire for 15 years, had a six year relationship with Cole’s mum but never disclosed any details on his background and where in Iran his family lived.
He breached court orders banning him from taking Cole abroad and is refusing to co-operate with court proceedings under way in the UK in a bid to reunite Cole with his Sheffield family.
Tina, a mum-of-three, has received some photographs of her son in What’s App messages since he was snatched but her ex refuses to tell her where their child is.
Heartbroken Tina said: “Every day is bad but on special occasions like this it is even harder.
“I just want to be with him, I want to see his face. It is upsetting thinking I am not with him.”
She claims her ex has called her and sent messages since she went public with details of her son’s abduction, alleging he plans to tell their son that his mum is dead.
South Yorkshire Police investigated the abduction and referred the case to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.