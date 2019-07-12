Teenage girls arrested for attempted murder in Sheffield
Three teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a stabbing in Sheffield.
The girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested along with two 22-year-old men and another, aged 29.
They were held in police custody after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Attercliffe in the early hours of last Saturday.
He was knifed once in his back and once in his armpit during a disturbance in Oakes Green, between the Sapphire Lounge and M.A Tooling on Attercliffe Road.
The victim was taken to hospital by a taxi driver and two Good Samaritans who performed first aid at the scene before taking him to the Northern General Hospital, fearing he was at risk of bleeding to death.
The six suspects, who are all from Sheffield, have since been released.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 76 of July 6.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.