Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has carried out a violent axe attack on a Sheffield bus in a police incident on a major Sheffield road.

The incident happened on a Friday evening on Abbeydale Road, leaving a bus windscreen shattered as a result of the shocking incident.

South Yorkshire Police have now released have released a CCTV picture of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with what they described as a ‘reported incident of criminal damage’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released this picture of a man they want to speak to. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said in a statement: “It is reported that on Friday, August 16, at 7pm, a man smashed a bus windscreen with an axe on Abbeydale Road.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may able to assist with their investigation.

“The man is described as an Asian man, 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build. He has a beard, black hair and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to pass it on to police online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote incident number 829 of 16 August 2024 when you get in touch..

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website.