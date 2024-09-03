And today, we can reveal the neighbourhoods in Sheffield where those neighbours are the best.

We have looked at the official crime figures for anti-social behaviour in the city, and found the areas where that figure is lowest, using this as a measure of good neighbours.

The latest South Yorkshire Police data has been used to indicate the areas which show the greatest, and the fewest, number of reports of anti-social behaviour per person in each Sheffield neighbourhood.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The figures used every ASB offence recorded in Sheffield from June 2023 until the end of May this year, breaking them up into neighbourhoods

Listed in the gallery below are the 20 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the fewest recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. Sheffield is made up of 70 neighbourhoods in total in the source figures.

All the pictures are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

In each case, the number used for the ranking is the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 residents in the neighbourhood. We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.

1 . Best neighbours These are the 20 Sheffield neighhourhoods where people have the best neighbours, based on having the lowest levels of antisocial behaviour | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . 20th: Mosborough & Halfway 20th: Mosborough & Halfway had 13 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour, as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 123 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . 19th: Southey Green East 19th: Southey Green East had 12.9 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour, as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 104 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales