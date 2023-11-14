The man was arrested after the death of a 63-year-old woman at the scene of the crash near the M1 J35a.

The man arrested after the death of a 63-year-old woman in a horror crash on the A616 has been bailed pending investigation.

Yesterday, at 11.14am, emergency crews were called to the A616 between the M1 J35a and A61 (Tankersley) to reports of a collision between an HGV and red Mitsubishi Outlander. The driver of the red car, a 63-year-old woman, tragically died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 60-year-old man from the Manchester area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Today, the force has confirmed the arrested man has now been bailed.

The A616 was reopened shortly after 9.30pm yesterday evening, after being closed in both directions for crash scene investigation work and repairs throughout the afternoon.

In a statement yesterday, officers said enquiries are continuing and they are are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

