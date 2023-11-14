Church Street: Electric bike stolen in reported robbery near Rotherham shop prompting police probe
The electric bike was stolen in a reported robbery, prompting a police investigation.
Police are investigating, after an electric bike was stolen in a reported robbery near to a Rotherham shop.
The incident took place in Rotherham at around 6pm on October 25, 2023.
Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, November 14, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said of the incident: "It is understood that an electric bike was stolen from outside a shop in Church Street, near Spice Lounge restaurant.
"It is alleged that the owner of the bike went into a shop and left his bike with a friend. However, while he was in the shop, the bike was stolen in a reported robbery.
"We’re keen to hear from anyone who knows of the bike’s whereabouts or has information that can help officers locate it or find those responsible.
"Can you help?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Please quote investigation number 14/190550/23 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.