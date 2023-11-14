The electric bike was stolen in a reported robbery, prompting a police investigation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating, after an electric bike was stolen in a reported robbery near to a Rotherham shop.

The incident took place in Rotherham at around 6pm on October 25, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to hear from anyone who knows of the bike’s whereabouts or has information that can help officers locate it or find those responsible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, November 14, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said of the incident: "It is understood that an electric bike was stolen from outside a shop in Church Street, near Spice Lounge restaurant.

"It is alleged that the owner of the bike went into a shop and left his bike with a friend. However, while he was in the shop, the bike was stolen in a reported robbery.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who knows of the bike’s whereabouts or has information that can help officers locate it or find those responsible.

"Can you help?"

Read More Christmas turkey Sheffield: Four fresh farm shops in Sheffield where you can order a Christmas turkey

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Read More Sheffield chainsaw sculptor Alex Vardy-Meers carving tree stumps into incredible art

Please quote investigation number 14/190550/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.