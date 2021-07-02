999: What’s Your Emergency viewers left in tears after woman with Dementia gets lost in Sheffield

The final episode of 999: What’s Your Emergency was broadcast on Tuesday, June 29, and the incidents it covered have certainly got people talking.

Now South Yorkshire Police wants to know whether the stories featured on the popular show have changed viewers’ opinions of the work it does.

It has launched a single-question survey asking respondents, who will remain anonymous, to state whether the programme has raised, lowered or left unchanged their opinion of the force.

999 What's Your Emergency - Credit: Channel 4/SYP

One episode featured a woman being arrested after finding her partner at home with two sex workers.

In another, officers helped an 86-year-old woman with dementia who was found wandering the streets lost and disorientated.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re often asked to take part in documentaries and have certain criteria that we consider but the main one is whether this will help our audience understand the work of South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police featured on Channel 4 show 999: What's Your Emergency (pic: Channel 4)

“We’ve been reading your comments and this has given us a far better understanding of what you need to see more of from us. We know you loved the personal stories of Nick who was living in a shared house and more recently, Norma who had dementia and was lost in Sheffield.

“We’re really keen to understand what impact a series like this can have on your opinion of South Yorkshire Police.”