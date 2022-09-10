9 offenders jailed at Sheffield Crown Court this week for crimes including burglary and non-fatal strangulation

Jeffcock, formerly of Northgate, Barnsley, assaulted his victim at an address in Barnsley, punching her in the face and strangling her for a prolonged period of time, and has been sentenced to three years’ custody.
1. Zayn Imaran: Armed drug dealer jailed over heroin, cocaine and knife
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 5, 2022 how Zayn Imaran, then aged 18, of Bedale Close, Swallownest, Sheffield, was found with wraps of cocaine, packages of heroin, £511.37 in cash and a lock-knife.
Judge Graham Robinson said there were 88 wraps of cocaine, 16 cling film packages of heroin together with a bag containing a further ten cocaine and 12 heroin wraps, and he was also found with the cash and a knife to protect himself.
He told Imaran: “There are things that trouble me. You were doing this for money and you weren’t yourself an addict as far as I can see.”Imaran pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and to possessing a bladed article in public from July.
The court heard Imaran has previous convictions including two offences of theft, a minor offence of violence and a serious offence of robbery at knifepoint.
Judge Robinson who sentenced Imaran to 26 months of custody acknowledged the defendant has had a dreadful start in life but said that did not excuse his offending.
Photo: SYP
2. Maciej Mekulski: Polish immigrant was overseeing cannabis harvests because he feared becoming homeless
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 2, 2022 how Maciej Mekulski, then aged 32, was initially found with cannabis plants at a property on Saint Cuthbert Street, Worksop, and was subsequently found at another property on Newton Street, at East Dene, Rotherham, while he was on bail with even more cannabis plants.
Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said police officers executed a search warrant at the address in Worksop in September, 2021, and found 24 cannabis plants and associated growing equipment.
He added: “They were informed by the landlord of suspicious activity going on at the premises. They saw this defendant run from the rear of the address and a search was carried out throughout the address.”
Mekulski was also found to have tampered with the electricity at the Worksop property, according to Mr Outhwaite, and he had abstracted £1,689 worth of unpaid power.
Police revealed how they found a baseball bat with screws in it and Mekulski also directed officers to a pepper spray that he had in his possession.
Mr Outhwaite added that while Mekulsi was on bail police raided a property on Newton Street, at East Dene, Rotherham, in April, 2022, where they found the defendant with 87 cannabis plants and more growing equipment including transformers, lighting and fans.
Mekulski, of Newton Street, Rotherham, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to abstracting electricity, possessing an offensive weapon namely the pepper spray, and to two counts of producing class B drug cannabis.
Defence barrister Peter Byrne said Mekulski came to the UK originally to visit his partner and he had wanted to work in the building trade but ended up working at a car wash and his relationship broke down.
Mekulski aims to return to Poland and find work as a builder as soon as he is released from custody, according to Mr Byrne.
Judge David Dixon who sentenced Mekulski to 28 months of custody told him: “If you come before court again you will find yourself in substantial difficulties.”
Photo: SYP
3. Luke Craig Hodgson: Sheffield thug jailed after he throttled ex-partner and smashed bottle over man's head
Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 5 how Luke Craig Hodgson, aged 24, of Devonshire Drive, Dore, Sheffield, twice grabbed his ex-partner around the throat and went on to smash an acquaintance over the head with a bottle after Hodgson believed he had been talking to his former partner.
Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said: “She said from the outset the relationship had been toxic and there were numerous situations where she had been grabbed around the throat and she felt he was controlling.”
Hodgson had shouted at his ex-partner at her mother’s home in November, last year, and he grabbed her by the throat, according to Mr Outhwaite. He then pursued her outside and grabbed her by the throat a second time, pinning her to a car in the street. Mr Outhwaite added that Hodgson later sent threatening and insulting messages to his ex-partner via Facebook including a threat to “snap her nose”. While Hodgson was on bail for these offences he accused an acquaintance of talking to his ex-partner, according to Mr Outhwaite, before he struck this man over the head with a Stella beer bottle three or four times until the bottle smashed.
Mr Outhwaite said Hodgson then punched this complainant six to eight times before the victim’s mother intervened and the defendant later sent threatening messages to this same complainant.
Hodgson, who has one previous conviction, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm committed in November, 2021, and in April, 2022, and he admitted two counts of sending threatening electronic communications.
Recorder Patrick Palmer sentenced Hodgson to two years of custody with a two-year restraining order to protect the complainants.
Photo: SYP
4. Richard Birrane:Burglar who raided Sheffield pretzel business Aunty Anne's jailed after blood linked him to crime
‘Prolific’ burglar, RIchard Birrane, has been sent back to prison for raiding a Sheffield pretzel business, after blood found at the scene linked him to the crime.
The raid was carried out at Aunty Anne’s on The Moor on July 7, 2021 and involved defendant, Richard Birrane, also known as Richard Golding, and two other, unidentified men, Sheffield Crown Court heard during a September 1 hearing.
Prosecuting barrister, Stuart Bell, told the court that CCTV shows that a group of five men were congregating near to the eatery at around 4am, before three members of the group break off, approach the premises and break some glass in order to gain access.
“Three men enter, but the other two haven’t been identified. The defendant was later identified after his blood was found in the till area,” said Mr Bell.
After being linked to the crime, Birrane, aged 46, was interviewed by police on August 3, 2021, and made no comment, but subsequently acknowledged his wrong doing when he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary at an earlier hearing.
Mr Bell said Birrane has previously been convicted of 46 burglaries, most recently in January 2020.
Timothy Savage, defending, said a delay in Birrane, of Firshill Crescent, Crabtree, Sheffield being charged meant he was recalled to prison in May this year for an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm that he both committed, and was brought to justice for, after this offence was carried out.
The judge, Recorder Felicity Davies, said she would take this into consideration and handed Birrane, who she described as a ‘prolific burglar,’ a four month prison sentence.
Photo: SYP