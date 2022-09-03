Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Johnson, aged 37, was convicted in December 2021 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman, and was given a suspended custodial sentence with conditions not to contact her again.

But despite the order, from February 2022, less than three months after his conviction, Johnson began contacting the woman again on withheld phone numbers, demanding to know where she was, threatening her and turning up to places where she was – leaving her in constant fear for her safety.

Martyn Johnson, 37, of High Street, Thurnscoe, has been jailed for attacking and harassing a woman despite having a restraining order banning him from contacting her

Johnson also contacted people who knew her and while being aggressive, demanded to know where she was, according to South Yorkshire Police.

In June, Johnson violently assaulted the woman, leaving her with head injuries.

He was arrested and answered ‘no comment’ to questions during his police interview, refusing to co-operate.

He was charged with assault by beating, breach of a restraining order by harassment and causing actual bodily harm.Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Johnson, of High Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, was found guilty of all three offences.On Tuesday, August 30, he was sentenced to three years in prison, and given a further restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman or going within 100 metres of her address.

PC Kayleigh Banks, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Johnson has shown he has no regards for the law as he continued to harass and abuse this woman despite his previous conviction, and I welcome this sentence as it finally allows her to move forward with her life.