Sheffield Crown Court: Jail for man who attacked and harassed woman despite restraining order
A man who was the subject of a restraining order has been jailed for attacking and harassing the woman he was banned from contacting.
Martyn Johnson, aged 37, was convicted in December 2021 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman, and was given a suspended custodial sentence with conditions not to contact her again.
Read More
But despite the order, from February 2022, less than three months after his conviction, Johnson began contacting the woman again on withheld phone numbers, demanding to know where she was, threatening her and turning up to places where she was – leaving her in constant fear for her safety.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield trams incident: Two reported dead as emergency services dealing with a ‘multi-agency’ incident tonight
-
2
Picture gallery - these are the 23 men South Yorkshire Police urgently want to trace right now
-
3
South Yorkshire tram trains suspended over ‘incidents’ at Parkgate and Tinsley tonight
-
4
Marchwood Road Stannington: Hunt for snake on the loose on Sheffield street
-
5
Sheffield Crown Court: Woman left fighting for life after man forces way into family home and attacks her
MORE: ‘Frightening’ attack on woman leads to Sheffield’s first jail term under ‘non fatal strangulation’ law
Johnson also contacted people who knew her and while being aggressive, demanded to know where she was, according to South Yorkshire Police.
MORE:Sheffield Crown Court: Woman left fighting for life after man forces way into family home and attacks her
In June, Johnson violently assaulted the woman, leaving her with head injuries.
He was arrested and answered ‘no comment’ to questions during his police interview, refusing to co-operate.
He was charged with assault by beating, breach of a restraining order by harassment and causing actual bodily harm.Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Johnson, of High Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, was found guilty of all three offences.On Tuesday, August 30, he was sentenced to three years in prison, and given a further restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman or going within 100 metres of her address.
PC Kayleigh Banks, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Johnson has shown he has no regards for the law as he continued to harass and abuse this woman despite his previous conviction, and I welcome this sentence as it finally allows her to move forward with her life.
“This woman has been through a horrific ordeal, that not only impacted her but also those around her due to Johnson’s actions, and I’d like to thank her for her bravery coming forward and assisting with the investigation, which has led to him now spending a significant amount of time behind bars.“We take all incidents of violence against women and girls seriously and it is a priority at South Yorkshire Police so if you want to report someone for crimes of this nature, please come forward and we will bring the perpetrators to justice.”