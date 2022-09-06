Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 5 how Zayn Imaran, aged 18, of Bedale Close, Swallownest, Sheffield, was found with wraps of cocaine, packages of heroin, £511.37 in cash and a lock-knife.

Judge Graham Robinson said there were 88 wraps of cocaine, 16 cling film packages of heroin together with a bag containing a further ten cocaine and 12 heroin wraps, and he was also found with the cash and a knife to protect himself.

He told Imaran: “There are things that trouble me. You were doing this for money and you weren’t yourself an addict as far as I can see.”

Pictured is Zayn Imaran, aged 18, of Bedale Close, at Swallownest, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 26 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, possessing class A drug heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Imaran pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and to possessing a bladed article in public from July.

The court heard Imaran has previous convictions including two offences of theft, a minor offence of violence and a serious offence of robbery at knifepoint.

Digby Johnson, defending, said Imaran was in Rotherham when the offences were committed and he now has accommodation in Sheffield.

Mr Johnson added support workers who had been helping Imaran have had positive things to say about him.

He said Imaran had been relocated from Wales where he had been doing well before he moved back to South Yorkshire but in an attempt to fit in he began associating with people involved in criminality.