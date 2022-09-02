‘Frightening’ attack on woman leads to Sheffield’s first jail term under ‘non fatal strangulation’ law
A man who subjected a woman to a ‘frightening’ attack has become the first to be jailed at Sheffield Crown Court under new ‘strangulation’ laws.
Lee Jeffcock was today sentenced to three years in prison for the attack, after South Yorkshire Police took the case to court under laws against ‘non-fatal strangulation’, which were brought by parliament last year.
Jeffcock assaulted his victim at an address in Barnsley, punching her in the face and strangling her for a prolonged period of time, the court was told.
But she was able to get away from Jeffcock and fled to a neighbour’s house, from where she was able to call for the police. Officers arrived and then traced Jeffcock to the Pogmoor area of the town, where he was then arrested.
Temporary Police Sergeant Sam Mitchell from Barnsley’s Domestic Abuse Team said: “This is the first case of non-fatal strangulation that we’ve brought before the courts and I am pleased the evidence gathered by our officers, along with the incredibly brave testimony of Jeffcock’s victim, has resulted in a successful conviction and jail sentence.
“His victim suffered significant swelling and bruising to her face in what must have been a frightening ordeal. She reported to officers that when Jeffcock was strangling her, she thought she was going to die, which must have been unimaginably scary. I am immensely grateful to her for the courage she has shown throughout our enquiries.
He added: “The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 created a new offence of non-fatal strangulation, among other measures, intended to improve the response and support offered to victims. I would like to thank the officers who worked on this case for their dedication and, using the new legislation available, securing a successful prosecution for the victim.”
Jeffcock, who was formerly of Northgate, Barnsley, appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court today, Friday September 2, where he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of non-fatal strangulation.
He was also handed a 15-year restraining order by the court.