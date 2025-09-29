Woman, 78, left unconscious in Sheffield street after handbag robbery
Adam Taylor, 43, of Wincobank Close, Sheffield, was identified as the offender following a media appeal by South Yorkshire Police - and is now behind bars.
The robber was jailed for more than four years after snatching a handbag from his elderly victim as walked along Shiregreen Lane on the morning of November 5,, 2024, just before 11am.
Police say Taylor approached the elderly victim from behind and grabbed her handbag.
He then ran from the scene, throwing the bag into a nearby field after stealing the woman’s bank card and £50 in cash.
Passers-by discovered the victim lying in the road and called for help.
The ambulance service attended, and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Her bag and purse were recovered by officers and examined for forensic evidence.
CCTV footage later showed Taylor running along Bracken Road around four minutes after the attack.
The image was shared on social media, and Taylor was identified by a member of the public.
He was arrested and later charged with robbery.
During a police interview, he declined to comment on the allegations.
On July , 2025, Taylor changed his plea to guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.
He returned to court for sentencing on Monday, September 22, when he was handed a prison term of four years and eight months.
Detective Sergeant Rob Zarchi, who led the investigation, described Taylor’s actions as “truly despicable.”
“Taylor targeted an elderly woman in broad daylight and left her unconscious in the street, showing absolutely no regard for her welfare,” he said.
Det Sgt Zarchi also praised members of the public for their role in the investigation, adding: “I’d like to thank every member of the public who stopped to help the victim in the immediate aftermath of what was a truly upsetting situation.
“I’d also like to thank the person who helped us identify Taylor through our media appeal.
“I’m pleased Taylor will now be spending time behind bars and hope the sentence handed down will give the victim some form of closure and allow her to move on from this horrific ordeal.”