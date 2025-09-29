A historic Sheffield city centre landmark is set for auction with a guide price of £2.25 million.

The building, once home to Thd Star and Telegraph newspapers, is set to be sold at auction later this month.

Telegraph House is a Grade II-listed landmark built between 1913 and 1916, and is located on High Street.

“Telegraph House is a fantastic opportunity to buy a prominent mixed-use historic building in a top university city.” | Allsop auctions

The building currently houses a Sainsbury’s Local, three shops, offices, and eight apartments, along with other tenants including German Doner Kebab and Bell and Buxton Solicitors LLP.

It currently brings in £277,211 a year in rent.

The property is expected to attract strong interest from investors, with the potential to add more residential units subject to planning permission.

It will go under the hammer at Allsop’s commercial property auction on September 30, with a guide price of £2.25 million plus.

Doug Guild, auctioneer at Allsop, said: “Telegraph House is a fantastic opportunity to buy a prominent mixed-use historic building in a top university city.

“With income from multiple tenants and a Sainsbury’s Local as an anchor, we expect strong interest in this lot.”