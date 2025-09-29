Police are appealing for help to identify a motorcyclist after a collision in Barnsley left a woman in her 20s with a broken neck.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 20, emergency services were called to Peel Parade in Barnsley town centre following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a motorcycle.

SYP

Following the crash, the rider fled the scene before officers arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim suffered a broken neck, and was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the collision.

He is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, and slim.

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man, witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at the time to come forward.

A spokesperson said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to identify this man and are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or who may have captured footage of motorcyclists in the area that night, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 18 of Sepmber 20, 2025.

Footage can also be submitted directly through the force’s online portal.