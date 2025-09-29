Police appeal after woman suffers broken neck in hit-and-run in Barnsley
On Saturday, September 20, emergency services were called to Peel Parade in Barnsley town centre following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a motorcycle.
Following the crash, the rider fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim suffered a broken neck, and was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.
South Yorkshire Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the collision.
He is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, and slim.
Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man, witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at the time to come forward.
A spokesperson said:
“We are keen to identify this man and are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or who may have captured footage of motorcyclists in the area that night, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 18 of Sepmber 20, 2025.
Footage can also be submitted directly through the force’s online portal.