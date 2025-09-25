Police are searching for a South Yorkshire man who is wanted for alleged burglary and recall to prison.

Shane Walker, 38, is wanted on recall to prison.

He is also being sought in connection with three alleged burglaries reported in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

Walker is thought to frequent the Dearne areas of Barnsley, particularly Bolton-upon-Dearne.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If Walker is seen, do not approach him. Call 999 immediately.”

Walker is described as white, of a stocky build, around 5ft 7inches tall.

He is bald, with brown facial hair.

Information about his whereabouts can be passed to police by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting investigation number 14/160451/25.

Anonymous reports can also be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their secure online form.