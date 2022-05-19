Robert Biggs, aged 30, was jailed today by Nottingham magistrates after being caught on camera running towards and headbutting the player moments after the Blades lost on penalties in Tuesday’s match.

Nottinghamshire Police released his picture this afternoon.

This is the face of the man who attacked Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp after Sheffield United's play off defeat at Nottingham Forest.

After the court passed sentence, Detective Inspector Paul Lefford said: “This was an absolutely shameful end to an otherwise brilliant night of football.

“This kind of casual thuggery has no place in the game and I hope today’s sentence sends out a very clear warning to others who may be tempted to act in a similar way.

“You will be identified, you will be put before the courts and you may very well end up in prison, and you will not be able to watch football for a very long time.”

Biggs, of Ilkeston, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after calling police to give himself up.

During his police interview he admitted it was him in the footage but claimed he had not intended to make contact with the player.

Biggs, who said he had downed six pints of beer before the game and another at half time, claimed he only realised the extent of the contact when he saw the damning television footage.

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 24 weeks.