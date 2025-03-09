Here are 18 locations for mobile speed cameras on 30mph ‘A’ roads in Sheffield in March.

Single carriageway routes can have a top speed limit of 60mph, falling to 30mph through built up areas. The government says ‘a limit of 30 mph usually applies to all traffic on all roads with street lighting’.

But it can be easy for inattentive drivers to be caught out.

The police published a list of 60 locations they intend to visit with speed cameras this month - although there is no guarantee and no set timetable. Here’s a list of 18 larger roads with the lowest speed limits.

In 2024, there were 31 fatal collisions in South Yorkshire, police say.

1 . police speed camera Police mobile speed cameras will be at up to 60 locations in Sheffield in March. | police Photo Sales