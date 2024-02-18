News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield mobile speed camera locations in February: Dore, Manor, Parson Cross, Abbeydale, Crosspool

Police vehicles are being posted at these sites at the request of residents. 

By David Walsh
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Here are 24 locations for mobile speed camera vans in Sheffield in February.

One - on Sheffield Parkway near the Manor Park exit - is due to ‘partnership concern’. South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership is a group of local authorities, emergency services and public sector organisations working to reduce incidents.

Nine people died on South Yorkshire roads in the first five weeks of this year, police say. In 2021, 696 people were killed or seriously injured, according to South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

Police speed cameras will be at 24 sites in Sheffield in February due to ‘community concern’.

1. Mobile speed camera van

near the Manor Park exit. This camera is due to 'partnership concern'.

2. A57 Sheffield Parkway

near Den Bank Drive.

3. A57 Manchester Road, Crosspool.

between Norton Roundabout and Norton Avenue, Sheffield.

4. A6102, Bochum Parkway

