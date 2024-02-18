Here are 24 locations for mobile speed camera vans in Sheffield in February.
Police vehicles will be posted at these sites at the request of residents.
One - on Sheffield Parkway near the Manor Park exit - is due to ‘partnership concern’. South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership is a group of local authorities, emergency services and public sector organisations working to reduce incidents.
Nine people died on South Yorkshire roads in the first five weeks of this year, police say. In 2021, 696 people were killed or seriously injured, according to South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.