Operation Fortify Sheffield: 15 arrests following sting operation targeting organised crime and drugs
Arrests were linked to shoplifting, robbery, theft, and immigration offences.
15 people were arrested this week in Sheffield as part of a South Yorkshire Police sting targeting organised crime and drugs.
Four pre-planned warrants were executed across the city of Sheffield on Thursday (August 31).
At two addresses in Jordanthorpe three arrests; one for failing to appear at court, one for recall to prison, and a third person was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. In addition, officers successfully recovered a stolen vehicle and seized an amount of cannabis.
Then, in Burngreave, two warrants were executed, resulting in a total of 12 arrests, including for shoplifting, theft, robbery, and immigration offences.
Operation Fortify is South Yorkshire Police’s dedicated approach to tackling serious violent crime and organised criminality across the county. These pre-planned operations are the result of officers utilising a range of resources to efficiently gather information and intelligence, with the aim of disrupting organised crime groups and catching those committing criminal offences.
Detective Inspector Jamie Smith from Operation Fortify in Sheffield, said: “These successful arrests demonstrate our commitment to protecting our local communities and we will continue to target individuals who want to cause harm on our streets, and prosecute those who participate in these illegal activities.
“Working in partnership with Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU), means we can be more effective in targeting criminal networks, and increase our understanding of criminal activities aiding us in creating resilient and strong communities in our region.”
Det Chief Insp Al Burns, head of operations at the YHROCU said: "Our officers work in partnership with South Yorkshire Police to disrupt and reduce the threat of drugs and firearms in our communities.
“The YHROCU is committed to targeting serious organised criminality by working effectively with the four constituent police forces of Yorkshire and the Humber."
Anyone who believes they have information about organised criminality and drugs supply on Sheffield's streets can anonymously report it to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will know you have contacted them.