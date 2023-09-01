Innocent homeowners, a pet dog, and the drivers of two luxury cars were all caught in the literal crossfire of the group in a spate of attacks since 2020.

Five Sheffield gang members responsible for arming gunmen behind a string of shootings in Sheffield have been jailed for a total of 25 years.

In all the attacks, shots were fired wildly on Sheffield's streets with no regard for the safety of members of the public. They included one incident when gunmen in a Ford Focus pursued a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini for three miles until the drivers opened fire on Ecclesall Road, one of the city's busiest streets.

Clockwise from left: Akaash Iqbal; Zaheer Ahmed; Mohammed Maroof; Awais Ahmed; Qamar Nain.

At their sentencing on August 25 at Sheffield Crown Court, His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson said it "could not be proved" any of the five defendants were the trigger men - but they were all linked in some way by DNA evidence to ammunition and guns recovered across the city during investigations.

The judge said: "Each one of you plainly has a close association with gangs and gangland crime in this city.

"Those who involve themselves with the use of firearms to protect, assist or promote gangland criminal activities and/or the drug trade, must receive, and will receive, severe sentences.

"The citizens of this country find it repugnant that the twin evils of illegal drugs and illegal firearms are now, in some quarters, closely allied."

Each of the five men - who are all in their 20s - pleaded guilty before trial. Their names and their charges are:

Awais Ahmed, aged 23, of HMP Berwyn, Wrexham; Possessing a prohibited firearm. He was jailed for five years concurrent to a sentence he is already serving.

Zaheer Ahmed, 26, of Dalcross Street, Glasgow; Possessing ammunition without a licence; possessing ammunition without a certificate. He was jailed for four years and three months.

Qamar Nain, 27, of St Stephen's Road, Eastwood, Rotherham; Possessing a prohibited firearm; possessing a weapon and ammunition. He was jailed for six years.

Akaash Iqbal, 24, of Fraser Crescent, Woodseats, Sheffield; Possessing ammunition without a licence; possessing a prohibited firearm, namely a sawn-off shot-gun; possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Mohammed Maroof, aged 27, of HMP Moorlands, Doncaster; Possessing ammunition without a licence He was jailed for 18 months, to run concurrently with a sentence he is already serving.

The string of attacks were as follows:

July 24, 2020 - Shooting on rival gang member, dog fatally shot on Abbeydale Road

First, at 1am on July 24, 2020, up to seven shots were fired in what was an attempt on the life of a rival gang member, where the wildly-fired bullets shot a dog. Iqbal and Maroof were linked to this shooting for possessing the ammo used in the attack.

Police on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield, where a dog was shot in the early hours of Friday, July 24, 2020 (pic: John Quays)

In a previous hearing, prosecutor Gordon Stables KC said: "Members of the public reported hearing the sounds of between five and seven gun shots. Following the sounds, a dog in pain could be heard.

"CCTV was seized and examined and a recognised man, a member of a rival organised crime group is seen walking his dog. Another male walks towards him, they speak for a short time, a flash is seen. The man with the dog ran away, and a further three flashes were seen before the other male runs away.

"The dog could be seen limping across the road. Firearms officers were quickly on the scene (on) Abbeydale Road, and the dog was found in great distress."

The dog was reportedly put down then-and-there by police officers due to the unsurvivable severity of its injuries, after requesting authority to put the animal "out of its misery".

The dog had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.

August 27, 2020 - Shooting on innocent homeowners' house after gunman attacks wrong house in Madehurst Gardens, Heeley

Then, at 4.35am on August 27, 2020, six bullets were fired at the front kitchen and bedroom window of a home on Madehurst Gardens.

The scene in Madehurst Gardens, Heeley, following the shooting

However, police later established the gunman had, in fact, shot at the wrong house - the victims were innocent members of the public. This was even after the intended target's house had been 'marked' early by having their windows smashed.

Judge Richardson said the "shocking" incident involved Zaheer and Awais Ahmed, who were "very closely connected" to the attack and were in the area during the shooting.

Evidence also showed that a phone linked to Ahmed was used to call a taxi to-and-from the area in the minutes surrounding the attack.

Meanwhile, the innocent victims of the shooting were so badly affected they moved house soon afterward, incurring a £30,000 loss on the property.

February 7, 2020 - Car chase ends in shooting on Ecclesall Road

It was then, 18 months later, that the gang's violent activity spilled openly onto the streets of Sheffield and put untold members of the public at risk.

Bullet holes were found in the Lamborghini recovered by police on Whirlowdale Road

At 1.15am on February 7, 2022, two gunmen giving chase in a Ford Focus opened fire on a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini in a high-profile shooting on Ecclesall Road, one of the city's busiest centres for nightlife.

The court heard how the two luxury car owners had attended a wedding that day when a total of 11 shots were fired at them, while the Ford pursued them over the course of three miles.

The driver of the Lamborghini was shot and suffered serious chest wounds.

DNA evidence recovered from the Ford showed that Nain had handled the ammunition used in the attack.

How DNA evidence linked the gang to the attacks

During all this were a number of occasions of firearms and ammunition found by police hidden or thrown away across Sheffield that were linked to the gang by DNA, as well as from evidence collected at each attack.

On his day in court, Maroof was already serving time in prison for firearm offences. This related to an incident on August 5, 2020, when Nain and Maroof were stood near two parked cars on Woodburn Road when a police vehicle passed them. After spotting the squad car, Nain made an "arm signal" to Maroof, who ran towards a nearby shop and stashed a semi-automatic handgun with six rounds in it. He was convicted and jailed for five years. Maroof also has previous convictions for "serious drug offending," the judge said.

Mr Stables said Maroof was seen to run 'to a bush close to Plumco Plumming' where a hand gun was subsequently recovered

Following the shooting on Abbeydale Road, DNA was recovered from ammunition casings found on the street, and linked Iqbal and Maroof to the incident.

The prohibited handgun used to carry out the shooting was recovered during a later incident some of these five defendants have been charged with, Mr Stables said.

Following the attack in Madehurst Gardens, Zaheer Ahmed's DNA was found on a bullet casing at the scene. The weapon was recovered later on, and DNA matching Awais Ahmed was found on the trigger and the trigger guard.

On September 18, 2020, a bag containing the semi-automatic pistol used to shoot the dog on Abbeydale Road was found behind Brookfield Road. DNA showed Nain handled the weapon and Zaheer Ahmed handled some of the ammo.

Finally however, on September 4, 2022, Iqbal was arrested by police after finding him at an AirBNB on Ringinglow Road, where he was caught dividing up to £1,330 worth of cannabis for dealing. He was also found in possession of a sawn-off shotgun.