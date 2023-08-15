Three people have been jailed over the assault

A man needed over 100 stitches after a brutal attack at a Sheffield karaoke bar.

Three man have been jailed over a brutal assault at the Showcase KTV karaoke bar on John Street, Sheffield; Pictured left to right are Li Jia, Ji Shuaida, and Kevin Dou, who were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The 25-year-old victim's attackers used bottles and other items to knock him unconscious - and even then continued their assault, which went on for seven minutes, Sheffield Crown Court heard. He suffered multiple cuts to his face, head and arms, causing permanent scarring and also had some of his teeth knocked out.

Now, three men have been jailed over the assault, which took place in October 2022. The court heard Shuaida Ji, Kevin Dou and Jia Li became involved in a disagreement with a group of occupants inside Showcase KTV on John Street in Highfield on Wednesday, October 26.

The victim tried to step in before he was attacked by the trio, in an assault which was captured on the bar’s CCTV, which allowed South Yorkshire Police to quickly identify Ji, Dou and Li as those responsible.

Li was arrested at his home address on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Dou was arrested on February 4, 2023 after he returned to the UK under an alias; and on Friday, April 28, 2023, Ji was located at an address in Sheffield and arrested. All three were then charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and admitted their actions in court.

The men were sentenced when they returned to Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 11. Jia Li, 35, of Riverdale Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to four years and nine months. Kevin Dou, 33, of Gleadless Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to four years and nine months. Shuaida Ji, 34, of Dun Fields, Sheffield, was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Officer in charge, PC Tim Bailey said: “This attack was entirely unprovoked and left an innocent bystander with significant injuries which will take years to recover from. I am pleased with the sentence passed today and hope this gives peace of mind to the victim that justice has been served.