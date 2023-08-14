They didn’t have the same technology as the youngsters of today.

But there are plenty of ways in which young people growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better than the children who are growing up in the city today.

We have put together a list of 12 ways in which those who were growing up all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Some are long gone – others have been lost in more recent years. Which ones do you miss most? And do you have things that you would add to this list?

1 . Sheaf Valley diving pool The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Yorkshire playing at Abbeydale Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel Photo: Ian Soutar

3 . Millhouses Park pool The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . Redgates Redgates was the iconic Sheffield toy shop for decades before its closure in the 1980s. Even today, if you grew up in Sheffield in the 70s or 80s you'll probably remember exactly where in the shop you'd find your favourite toys. Photo: Nancy Fielder

