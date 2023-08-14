News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
We have put together a list of reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and 80s than today.We have put together a list of reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and 80s than today.
We have put together a list of reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and 80s than today.

12 photos illustrating why growing up in Sheffield was better in the 1970s and 1980 than today

They didn’t have the same technology as the youngsters of today.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Sep 2022, 04:45 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

But there are plenty of ways in which young people growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better than the children who are growing up in the city today.

We have put together a list of 12 ways in which those who were growing up all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Some are long gone – others have been lost in more recent years. Which ones do you miss most? And do you have things that you would add to this list?

MORE: Take a look inside Sheffield's iconic Redgates toy shop in these retro pictures

MORE: Pictures - Retro: Sheffield in the 1980s

MORE: 16 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in the 1970s

The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access.

1. Sheaf Valley diving pool

The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel

2. Yorkshire playing at Abbeydale

Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel Photo: Ian Soutar

Photo Sales
The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays.

3. Millhouses Park pool

The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Redgates was the iconic Sheffield toy shop for decades before its closure in the 1980s. Even today, if you grew up in Sheffield in the 70s or 80s you'll probably remember exactly where in the shop you'd find your favourite toys.

4. Redgates

Redgates was the iconic Sheffield toy shop for decades before its closure in the 1980s. Even today, if you grew up in Sheffield in the 70s or 80s you'll probably remember exactly where in the shop you'd find your favourite toys. Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield