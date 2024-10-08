Sheffield Council makes announcement to staff over equal pay and job reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wage rates for all staff at Sheffield City Council are being evaluated to ensure that everybody gets equal pay for comparable roles.

The council is informing all staff today (October 8) that it is introducing a new job evaluation process for all its employees.

Concerns about equal pay related to the current job evaluation scheme were raised by the GMB trade union in autumn 2023.

The GMB, one of three main unions representing council staff, launched an equal pay claim a year ago, saying that thousands of women could be losing out on up to £11,000 a year.

The council said that since then, a "comprehensive, independent, external review" has been undertaken to look into its equal pay scheme, its processes and its data, in order to identify where changes should be made.

The council has been working alongside the GMB, Unison and Unite unions to confirm a new process for the future.

The review is expected to take at least two years.

In common with many large employers, the council uses a job evaluation scheme to determine what pay level and grade is appropriate for all jobs.

This takes into account issues such as the level of responsibility and the skills and experience required.

The council said it currently uses the GLPC job evaluation scheme.

The independent review conducted by Grant Thornton found there were no issues with the GLPC scheme, which is used by organisations across the country to evaluate job roles.

However, it identified that the way Sheffield City Council had implemented the scheme may have led to disparities in job evaluation.

This is because some sets of jobs were grouped into 'job families', rather than each role being assessed separately, which is what will happen from now on.

The council has stressed that men and women doing the same job are paid the same as each other.

As a result of the independent review, a programme of work known as the Sheffield Role Review Programme has been established to develop a new system and policy in partnership with trade unions.

The council will now use the NJC scheme.

Part of the new job evaluation process will require every role in the council, including senior leaders and directors, will have to be reassessed to ensure every member of staff is graded appropriately.

Council leader Councillor Tom Hunt said: “Job evaluation and equal pay are complex areas and we are taking this matter very seriously.

“We’ve looked at this proactively and in depth and have worked positively with our union partners to come up with a solution that is fit for the future. We firmly believe in equity and we can say with no hesitation that introducing a new job evaluation process is the right thing to do.”

The three unions said in a joint statement: “The council’s decision to introduce the Sheffield Role Review Programme is a welcome one.

“GMB, Unite and Unison have collectively been working in partnership with the council to find a way forward and we have agreed to implement a new scheme.

"We will continue to hold the council to account on equal pay and we are assured that they are listening to, and acting on, our concerns. Our priority is to ensure that there is a fair and equal scheme for employees in the future, and that anyone who has not been paid equally gets that rectified.

"We will continue to work with the council to make sure that happens.”

Council chief operating officer Claire Taylor added: “We are updating the job evaluation process in partnership with local trade unions.

“This will take some time and we know there will be a period of uncertainty for employees.

“We’ve taken confident steps to tackle this work. By taking action we are creating a clearer and more improved system for the organisation and our employees.

“Our priority is supporting them while this comprehensive evaluation takes place."