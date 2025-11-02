An elderly woman has been left in fear after a delivery driver let himself into her Sheffield home and committed a lewd act - whilst sitting on her commode - and telling her “everyone needs sex.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horrific 32-minute ordeal Ivan Ziga subjected the woman to only came to an end when her carer arrived at the property, and challenged him about his presence there.

Sending Ziga, aged 27, to begin a prison sentence, the judge, Recorder Mark Giuliani, said it would have been clear to him from the offset that the woman was “elderly, infirm and vulnerable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horrific, 32-minute ordeal Ivan Ziga subjected the woman to only came to an end when her carer arrived at the property, and challenged him about his presence there | SYP

He continued: “Rather than dropping off the parcel, and leaving, you for no reason at all entered her home. You were there for 32 minutes.”

“It’s clear from the very moment you were in there you were planning this.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how within four minutes of being inside the property, Ziga began touching his genitals in front of the woman, who is in her late 70s and has a number of mobility and health issues.

“She reacted with concern and asked you if you needed to use the toilet,” Recorder Giuliani said, adding that Ziga attempted to tell the woman, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, that it is company policy for staff to be accompanied to the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hearing held on October 31, 2025, heard how Ziga went upstairs to use the bathroom on his own, before returning to the room where the woman was sitting with a blanket around her.

Recorder Giuliani described how a camera recording in the room captured the moments prior to the incident, showing Ziga coming into the room, positioning himself with his back to the camera, before placing his hand down his waistband and moving it inside his shorts.

“You started talking to this vulnerable woman about sex and relationships and asking her what she did,” the judge said.

“One can only imagine the fear she must have felt at this stage. She said she’s ‘too old for that,’ and you said: ‘Still, everyone needs sex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ziga then proceeded to sit down on the woman’s commode, near to where she was sat, and began engaging in a solo sex act.

Prosecutor Aaron Dinnes said the camera in the room did not record 13 minutes of Ziga’s time in the property, including the entirety of the sex act.

Describing what happened next, Recorder Giuliani continued: “Her carer came in and interrupted you. But for that you may well have been in there longer,” said Recorder Giuliani.

Ziga gave the woman’s carer a false name before fleeing the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carer had the “good sense” to take pictures of Ziga and the vehicle he was driving, Recorder Giuliani told the court.

Those pictures, combined with the video footage taken from inside the woman’s property and on a door bell camera logging the time between Ziga entering and leaving, enabled police to identify and catch him.

During the police interview that followed, the woman appeared visibly distressed and shocked.

In a statement submitted to the court, the woman described being “flabbergasted, shocked and amazed” at the defendant’s behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had been “gripped” by fear and poor sleep since the incident on August 4, 2025, and was considering getting wedges and chains for her front door; but was also concerned that could prevent firefighters from being able to reach her in the event of a blaze at her home.

Ziga, previously of Firth Park Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, was subsequently charged with and pleaded guilty to a single charge of exposure at an earlier hearing.

Recorder Giuliani asked Ed Moss, Ziga’s barrister: “What on earth was going on?”

Mr Moss replied: “That’s the question no-one can seem to find an answer to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s someone who has expressed genuine remorse…he’s still - to this day - bewildered as to why he did what he did.”

Mr Moss suggested the offence was “out of character,” given that Ziga holds a clean criminal record in this country, adding it was “clearly opportunistic.”

He said Ziga is a Slovakian national who is married with two children, and they, along with his mother, have returned to Slovakia.

Mr Moss told the court that Ziga does not have leave to remain in this country, and he said that Ziga is now set to have a meeting with immigration officials next week to discuss returning to Slovakia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Ziga for 15 months, Recorder Giuliani told him: “It’s clear this has had a devastating effect on a vulnerable woman.”

Ziga, previously of Firth Park Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, was subsequently charged with and pleaded guilty to a single charge of exposure at an earlier hearing. | SYP

“This offending is so serious that it would be wholly inappropriate to suspend this sentence.”

“I’m told you may be deported because you do not have a right to remain in the United Kingdom.”

Ziga was also told he must remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, and should he spend any further time in the United Kingdom, outside of a custodial setting, he will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.