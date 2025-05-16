A teenage driver who knocked a drunken woman over before driving off, leaving her injured in the road, has walked away from court with a community order.

In the moments prior to the crash on College Road in the Masbrough area of Rotherham, the complainant was seen to be “shouting” and began approaching different cars in the road.

The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, went over to an Audi A3 containing defendant Ateeq Ur-Rahman, and others, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Sheffield Crown Court | National World

“The occupants of the car shouted at her and caused her to turn around, and she started hitting the bonnet with her coat,” prosecutor Andrew Pickin explained.

Describing what happened next, Judge Sarah Wright told Ur-Rahman: “You accelerated your car towards a woman, knocking her over.

“Prior to that, the woman had banged on your car.

“You then reversed and drove off, leaving her injured in the road, which was completely irresponsible.”

The woman fell backwards, hitting her head, and was left lying in the road.

She was subsequently taken for medical treatment at Rotherham General Hospital, a hearing held on May 15, 2025 heard.

Mr Pickin said medical evidence submitted by a doctor confirmed the woman sustained a haematoma - or localised bleeding - along with intracranial bleeding.

After learning he was wanted by the police, Ur-Rahman, who was aged 18 at the time of the collision in April 2024 but has since turned 19, handed himself in.

Mr Pickin continued: “He gave an account saying the victim had kicked his car, that he had put his car into reverse and she ‘just sort of got hit’.

“He said he didn’t pay attention to what happened and just drove off.”

Ur-Rahman, of Thornhill Edge, Masbrough, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to a single offence of dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

He had a clean criminal record, prior to this incident.

Defending, Dermot Hughes described the incident as an “expensive mistake” for Ur-Rahman, and one which has resulted in him losing his job.

Mr Hughes gestured to Ur-Rahman’s parents in the public gallery, and said that while they continue to support him, they “abhor” the conduct which had led him to being in the dock of a Crown Court.

Both he, and Judge Wright, noted the candid admissions Ur-Rahman made to the author of his pre-sentence report, in which he admitted to having issues with “being able to drive safely.”

Ur-Rahman also claims to now understand the incident could have had far more serious consequences and to take responsibility for his conduct.

He walked away from the court with a two-year community order.

But Judge Wright told him: “It seems to me you need to grow up, and start taking responsibility.”

“If you fail to complete this order - and it’s not voluntary - or if you fail to comply, you will come back to court, and you will go to prison. But if you complete this order within the two years, you will bring this matter to an end.

“It’s up to you now.”

As part of the order, Ur-Rahman must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, along with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Wright also banned him from driving for 15 months, after which time he will be required to take an extended test should he wish to legally drive again.