A gun-toting Sheffield dealer is back behind bars after he was found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash, along with weapons including a samurai sword and nun-chucks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donovan Chalmers received a 16-year prison sentence in 2016 for a string of charges relating to the possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with offences of dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Chalmers, of Miles Road, High Green, Sheffield, was free, and on licence from that extensive sentence, when police raided his home and recovered a significant amount of cannabis, estimated to be worth between £11,000 and £17,840.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan Chalmers received a 16-year prison sentence in 2016 for a string of charges relating to the possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with offences of dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis. | Adobe/SYP

Officers found the cannabis located in three large containers, each containing around £1,000 of the Class B drug, along with smaller amounts spread over six containers, prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told Sheffield Crown Court.

A hearing held between May 13 and 14, 2025 heard how a total of £3,324 was also recovered from Chalmers’ property.

Mr Dinnes continued: “There were also multiple weapons found, including two lock knives, a small hunting knife, a samurai sword and nun-chucks. The prosecution say he would have had these because of the nature of the drug trade.”

Read More Barnsley: Woman restricted from accessing hospital facilities after threatening staff

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described Chalmers’ set-up as a professional operation, and the court heard how paraphernalia including a cash-counting machine, scalpels - used to put amounts of cannabis into deal bags - and three sets of scales were also found at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Mr Dinnes said photographs of the cannabis “ready to be sold” were also recovered from Chalmers’ phone, and are believed to have been used as an advertisement to others.

Chalmers, aged 37, was also found to have sent further “broadcast” messages, advertising cannabis to users, from the phones found in his possession.

Following the discovery of Chalmers’ operation, he was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his 2016 sentence, and is due to remain in custody until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property namely cash, at an earlier hearing.

Turning to Chalmers’ barrister, James Yearsley, Judge Richardson asked him if his client had any mitigation - other than his guilty pleas - which should be taken into consideration.

Mr Yearsley asserted Chalmers may be due a further reduction in his sentence because of the delay in the case. The court heard how Chalmers’ operation was uncovered in November 2022, but he was not charged until 2024.

He also told Judge Richardson that Chalmers is a father to three young children, who are likely to be detrimentally affected by his incarceration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson told Chalmers, however, that his criminal conduct over the last decade mean he has “clearly been in dereliction of his duties as a father for a long time.”

Donovan Chalmers | SYP

He jailed Chalmers for two years and four months.

Judge Richardson noted the length of sentence is almost “academic” because it cannot be consecutive to the remainder of the sentence he is already serving as part of his prison recall which will see him remain behind bars until 2028.

Judge Richardson also admonished Chalmers on three occasions because he “paid absolutely no attention” to his sentencing remarks.