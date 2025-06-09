A man who subjected a Rotherham shop worker to a terrifying knifepoint robbery fled the country, only to be caught four years later through a fingerprint left at the scene.

Stefan Lukac carried out the robbery at a Rotherham convenience store on December 10, 2020.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “He threatened an employee with a knife before forcing her to open the till.

Stefan Lukac and the fingerprint which helped to bring him to justice | Submit

“Lukac then assaulted the worker and left the shop with £140 in cash.

“Forensic examination of the scene was carried out which identified a fingerprint from the lid of the till.

“This was later identified to Lukac.

“However, before the forensic results were completed, Lukac left the country.

“Almost four years later on 30 October 2024, the 25-year-old came to the attention of officers at Meadowhall shopping centre after we received reports of an alleged shoplifting offence.

“After being detained, Lukac was identified as being linked to the 2020 incident and promptly charged with robbery.”

Lukac, of Grosvenor Road, Rotherham, has now been sentenced to four years and four months in prison, after entering guilty pleas at an earlier hearing.

Speaking after Lukac was sentenced, Detective Constable Georgia Evers said: "Nobody should go to work feeling unsafe and Lukac's callous actions and blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions has left a lasting impact on his victim.

"Lukac brazenly returned to the UK likely not expecting to be held accountable for his offending.

“However this was not the case and Lukac will now spend a considerable time behind bars."