Darnall crash: Two charged with murder over death of boy, 16, in collision on Staniforth Road, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man aged 20, and a man aged 26 have been charged in connection with the death of 16 year old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi.
In s statement issued tonight they said: “Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, aged 26, both of Locke Drive, Sheffield, are charged with murder and three counts of attempt murder.
“Both men will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 9 June).”
Abdullah was walking along Staniforth Road, in Darnall, just after 4.50pm on Wednesday (4 June) when a car collided with him.
Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.
The rider of an electric bike, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital.
Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.