Two people were taken to hospital after crash closed a busy Sheffield street and brought trams to a halt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to the scene around dinnertime on Sunday, after a crash which closed Infirmary Road while emergency services dealt with the aftermath.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 1.23pm yesterday afternoon to report a road traffic collision on Infirmary Road in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Supertram bosses had described emergency services on the scene, adding that the incident had blocked a tram route and caused disruption between Shalesmoor and Middlewood/ Malin Bridge.

South Yorkshire Police added: “We were called yesterday (8 June) at 1.26pm to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Infirmary Road and Montgomery Terrace Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that two vehicles, a white BMW Sport and a blue Toyota Auris, were involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and three other people were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“A road closure was in place for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene and the road was reopened again around 3.20pm.”