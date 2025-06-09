A search is underway to find a man wanted over an alleged kidnapping, who is believed to be living in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with the incident, which is alleged to date back to February 2025.

Sharing an appeal from Staffordshire Police, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Kasim is “believed to be living in Sheffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping, which is said to date back to February 2025. | Submit

The original Staffordshire Police appeal states: “We’re looking for Kasim Mohammed, from Sheffield, who is wanted for kidnap.

“The 20-year-old has links to South Yorkshire and is described as Asian, of a slim build and between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 8ins tall.

“If you’ve seen Kasim, or you know where he could be, get in touch with us.”

Call Staffordshire Police 101 or use Live Chat on their website here: https://www.staffordshire.police.uk

Please quote incident number 270 of February 26, 2025 when you get in touch.