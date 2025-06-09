Kasim Mohammed: Search mounted for Sheffield man wanted over kidnap
20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with the incident, which is alleged to date back to February 2025.
Sharing an appeal from Staffordshire Police, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Kasim is “believed to be living in Sheffield.”
The original Staffordshire Police appeal states: “We’re looking for Kasim Mohammed, from Sheffield, who is wanted for kidnap.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
“The 20-year-old has links to South Yorkshire and is described as Asian, of a slim build and between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 8ins tall.
“If you’ve seen Kasim, or you know where he could be, get in touch with us.”
Call Staffordshire Police 101 or use Live Chat on their website here: https://www.staffordshire.police.uk
Please quote incident number 270 of February 26, 2025 when you get in touch.