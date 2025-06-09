Kasim Mohammed: Search mounted for Sheffield man wanted over kidnap

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A search is underway to find a man wanted over an alleged kidnapping, who is believed to be living in Sheffield.

20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with the incident, which is alleged to date back to February 2025.

Sharing an appeal from Staffordshire Police, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Kasim is “believed to be living in Sheffield.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping, which is said to date back to February 2025. 20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping, which is said to date back to February 2025.
20-year-old Kasim Mohammed is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping, which is said to date back to February 2025. | Submit

The original Staffordshire Police appeal states: “We’re looking for Kasim Mohammed, from Sheffield, who is wanted for kidnap.

Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.

“The 20-year-old has links to South Yorkshire and is described as Asian, of a slim build and between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 8ins tall.

“If you’ve seen Kasim, or you know where he could be, get in touch with us.”

Call Staffordshire Police 101 or use Live Chat on their website here: https://www.staffordshire.police.uk

Please quote incident number 270 of February 26, 2025 when you get in touch.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth YorkshireNewsletter
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice