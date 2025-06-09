Two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy in a crash in Sheffield appeared at court today (June 9).

Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today having been charged with the murder of Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi.

Just after midday, the pair were called into the courtroom.

They both wore grey tracksuits and spoke only to confirm their names, ages and dates of birth.

They did not enter any pleas and were remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (June 10).

Abdullah, 16, was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in Darnall last Wednesday (June 4).

An 18-year-old man riding an e-bike was also injured in the collision and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A man, 46, and a woman, 45, who arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.

The Star spoke with one of Abdullah’s relative, Saleh Als Irkal, over the weekend, who revealed that the teenager had only arrived in England a few weeks ago and was looking forward to starting school in September.

Saleh added: “He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.

“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.

“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”