A man who assaulted a woman while holding a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Daley, of no fixed abode, Sheffield, initially denied assaulting his victim in a police interview after his arrest in June 2023, claiming that the victim’s swollen face was the result of “an abscess”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Daley, 36, threatened to kill two separate, one of whom he held at knife point and assaulted while saying he would stab her. | SYP

However, he in fact assaulted his victim by punching her in the face on June 16. Then, on 22 June 2023, he threatened to stab the woman whilst he was holding a knife to her throat.

He later pleaded guilty to assault, but claimed he was innocent over making threats to kill another woman in an offence which took place on June 8, 2022.

However, he was found guilty of this in a trial on April 17, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daley was jailed for three years and four months at his sentencing at the same court on November 22. He was also given a 10-year restraining order preventing him from making direct or indirect contact with the two victims, and two other involved parties.

Alyshea Sharp, officer in charge of the case for South Yorkshire Police, said: “I am thankful that this dangerous offender has been jailed for his horrendous crimes.

“No-one should be subject to the vicious threats and violence which Daley has been responsible for, and I hope that his victims will find some comfort in the fact that he will now spend several years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will always respond robustly to reports of threatening and violent behaviour and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of threats of violence or assault to report it to us.”

Daley was also charged with rape and was found not guilty at trial in September this year.