Sheffield bars: Sneak thief who stole £1,000 of booze from bars and shops jailed

A man who crawled into a Sheffield bar and stole 20 bottles of Jack Daniels and five bottles of rum has been jailed.

Christopher Lister crawled behind the bar at Cactus Jack on Devonshire Street and swiped a haul worth £700, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard.

He also stole from The Forum and Sainsbury's in a spree that lasted from November 4 to November 23.

Christopher Lister crawled behind the bar at Cactus Jack on Devonshire Street and swiped a haul worth £700, Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard.
Christopher Lister crawled behind the bar at Cactus Jack on Devonshire Street and swiped a haul worth £700, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard. | SYP

In total he stole £1,000 of booze by sneaking in through back doors and leaving with bottles hidden beneath his coat, police say.

Lister, who was on licence at the time, was arrested on November 23 after being identified through CCTV enquiries.

He was interviewed the following day and brought before magistrates in Sheffield on Monday, November 25, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary.

The 40-year-old, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

Sergeant Simon Pickering, of the city centre neighbourhood team, said: "Our officers worked quickly to link Lister to two further offences following his arrest over the weekend and our strong collection of evidence left him with no choice but to plead guilty.

"Burglary, shoplifting, and other similar offences have a lasting impact on victims and can create a sense of lawlessness in an area. We won't stop working to bring people who commit these crimes to justice as we strive to make our city centre a safer place for everyone who visits, works or lives here."

