A booze-fuelled man brandished a 20-inch machete at door staff at a Sheffield city centre bar, after “stewing” over being turned away from the venue.

Sarhang Wahid Sabir “threw away his good character” that night, Recorder Caroline Sellars, told Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how Sabir had been turned away from the popular nightspot Cubana, in Leopold Square, after being deemed “worse for wear.”

Recorder Sellars suggested that the defendant’s actions, particularly given his level of inebriation, ran the risk of causing “serious disorder.”

Despite this, Sabir, aged 38, walked away from a hearing held on October 1, 2025 with a suspended sentence.

Passing sentence, Recorder Sellars told Sabir: “Shortly after 2am on May 26, 2024 you threw away your good character in spectacular style.

“Having been turned away from Cubana bar in Sheffield - you were clearly worse for wear from drinking.

“And having stewed on the decision of security staff to turn you away, you returned, having armed yourself with a machete.

“I’ve seen the footage which shows you holding a 20-inch weapon, whilst arguing with door staff.

“It’s the view of this court that things did not escalate further because of the calm approach taken by door staff.

“Officers stopped you a short while later, and the machete was found, clearly in your possession.”

Sabir, of Archer Lane, Carter Knowle, Sheffield, was subsequently arrested and charged with offences of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, both of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Francis Edusei told the court that Sabir has not drunk alcohol since the incident, adding that the probation service has indicated they would be able to work with him.

Mr Edusei referred Recorder Sellars to references submitted on Sabir’s behalf.

He told the court that Sabir currently has stable accommodation and employment as a mechanic, both of which would be lost should he receive an immediate sentence of imprisonment.

Explaining her decision to suspend Sabir’s 12-month sentence of imprisonment for 12 months, Recorder Sellars told the court: “You’ve maintained your stable accommodation, you’ve maintained your stable employment.

“I accept your remorse as genuine. You pleaded guilty as long ago as February of this year.

“When you met with the probation service, you were able to recognise the potential harm from your behaviour.

“And although you [initially] denied responsibility, when the footage was shown to you by police you accepted it, later describing yourself as shocked by your behaviour.”

She continued: “I’m satisfied there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation because you’ve not offended since May, you’ve taken steps to address your behaviour by not drinking since that date.”

In addition to the suspended sentence, Recorder Sellars also ordered Sabir to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder Sellars warned the defendant that should he breach the unpaid work requirement he would be brought back before the Crown Court, and would most likely be sent to prison to serve the 12-month sentence.