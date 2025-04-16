Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The jury returned their verdicts in the trial of three men accused of murdering an associate in a Rotherham car park moments ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Welsh (left) and Jake Shaw (right) have both been convicted of murdering Lee Davies in an incident in Rotherham in July 2024 | SYP

Lee Davies died from a single stab wound to the left, top side of his chest, which penetrated cartilage between his ribs and breast bone through to his heart’s right ventricle, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Martin Shaw, Jake Shaw and Simon Welsh were all accused of murdering Mr Davies, aged 38, in an incident in a car park off Drummond Street in Rotherham town centre. The three defendants deny murdering Mr Davies, and have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury have now returned their verdict in the trial of three men accused of murdering Lee Davies (pictured inset) in a Rotherham car park | Submit/National World

Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw have both been found guilty of Mr Davies’ murder this afternoon (Wednesday, April 16, 2025), while Mr Martin Shaw has been acquitted.

Welsh has also been found guilty of a further charge of grievous bodily harm with intent relating to a separate incident in the same Drummond Street car park, seven months before Mr Davies’ murder.

Jusge Sarah Wright adjourned sentence until June, stating: “Jake Shaw and Simon Welsh will know there is only one sentence I can pass - they have been convicted of murder - and that is one of life imprisonment. But I will need to fix a minimum term.”

Opening the Crown’s case against the three defendants, prosecutor Craig Hassall KC previously told the jury of six men and six women that at the time of the alleged murder the three defendants and Mr Davies were known to each other, and were all “drug users who would regularly spend time in Rotherham town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hassall told the jury an eye witness had suggested the fatal incident arose out of an argument over a £10 bag of crack cocaine, resulting in a “two-sided” fight, “with the three defendants on one side, and Mr Davies on the other.”

“Conscientious and diligent” approach to verdict

Judge Sarah Wright thanked jurors for their public service, and the “conscientiousness and diligence" they demonstrated in reaching their verdict.

Discharging the jury, Judge Wright told them: “Thank you very much indeed for what was obviously very careful consideration for this very serious, difficult and complex case. I know it’s not been easy. You’re brought from your every day lives, you’re brought to a courtroom and you have to hear very serious matters.”

She told them they were welcome to return to see Welsh and Jake Shaw receive their sentence of life imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GBH charge

Simon Welsh’s grievous bodily harm charge relates to an assault is alleged to have taken place in the same covered Tesco car park, off Drummond Street on November 6, 2023, around seven months before Mr Davies’ death.

He attacked a man by the name of Michael Williams, who has since died from cancer. Mr Williams with a fractured skull, along with a fracture to his nasal bone and a periorbital haematoma, more commonly referred to as a black eye.

Prior to the jury being sworn in, Mr Welsh pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of causing Mr Williams grievous bodily harm without intent, but this was rejected by prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The verdicts

The jury returned unanimous verdicts in the case of Welsh and Mr Martin Shaw - convicting the former and acquitting the latter shortly before 1pm this afternoon - following 13 hours, 14 minutes of deliberation.

They were, at that time, unable to reach a verdict in the case of Jake Shaw. Judge Wright told the jury they had reached a stage in their deliberation where she could accept a majority verdict.

Prior to being sent out to consider verdicts, the jury were reduced from 12 to 11, after a juror was discharged. In England, a verdict of a minimum of 10 people is required. The jury therefore only had two possible verdicts: unanimous and one of a majority 10-1.

They managed to return a majority 10-1 guilty verdict in the case of Jake Shaw, after a further 66 minutes, bringing their total deliberation time to 14 hours and 20 minutes.