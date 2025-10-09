Almost 20 years ago, the life of “brilliant” Carolyn Lemm was cut short at the age of just 16-years-old when she was lured to a field and shot dead by her ex-boyfriend.

Carolyn Lemm, from Gleadless, was found dead in a field in Woodsetts, near Rotherham near a lovers’ lane.

She was found next to the body of her ex-boyfriend Lee Smith, 20. Both had died from a single shotgun wound.

The shocking news of Carolyn’s death became sadder still when it emerged Smith had been the one to kill her, after he and his friend Adam Briggs lured her and a friend to the field in December 2005.

In the days following her death, Carolyn’s family issued a moving tribute to the teen.

They described her as “loveable,” adding: “She didn’t deserve to be so brutally taken from us.”

“Words cannot express how we are feeling. The tragic loss of our amazingly beautiful daughter and sister has left a massive hole in our lives. We are absolutely devastated.”

“Carolyn was a beautiful young girl with a heart of gold," her family said in a moving tribute issued shortly after death | Submit

“Carolyn was a beautiful young girl with a heart of gold. She was full of life and everyone who really knew Carolyn said what a lovely girl she was.

“Carolyn leaves behind two brothers and a stepbrother who are also totally devastated.”

Carolyn had been a pupil at Firth Park Community Arts College. Speaking at the time her headteacher Mo Laycock remembered her as a “lovely, bubbly girl” and popular pupil.

She said: “She got on well with her fellow pupils and with the staff. She had a lot of friends.”

"Lovely, bubbly girl" Carolyn | Submit

“We put her on an alternative curriculum, giving her worklinked experience based around catering, which was the type of job she was interested in and was what she wanted to pursue post 16.

“She continued this pathway through Years 10 and 11. The last we saw her was last summer when she came in to see us and thank us for the help we’d given her. She was happy and seemed to be enjoying life.”

“She told us she had got a job working in a local pub, working behind the scenes in catering.”

Landlord Mick Furniss, who used to run the Malin Bridge pub, described Carolyn as a “brilliant girl” when he spoke to The Star at the time.

Mick added: “I was asked by teachers at Firth Park School if I could provide placement for Carolyn and I was very pleased I did. She was a smashing lass, a real hard worker, a brilliant girl.

“Whatever we asked her to do in the kitchen she did with a smile upon her face. She came every day all the way from Gleadless and was never late.”

Briggs was subsequently convicted of Carolyn’s manslaughter at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial, but was cleared of murder.

Detectives told The Star that Carolyn and Smith had broken up in the weeks before the fatal shooting. On the night it took place, she had agreed to Smith, from Lincoln, to try to resolve their problems.

He lured her to the remote beauty spot - a lovers’ lane - claiming he knew of a £4,000 stash of cash hidden in the countryside.

But when they arrived, along with Carolyn’s friend and Smith’s pal Briggs, he frogmarched the girls out of the car at gunpoint, ordered them to drop their mobile phones, and eventually shot Carolyn dead before turning the gun on himself.

Carolyn’s friend, who was also aged 16 at the time of the killing, managed to escape and run to a nearby house to raise the alarm.

Police found Adam Briggs, formerly of Swallownest, slumped in a drunken stupor in Smith’s car parked nearby.

When police first made the gruesome discovery of the bodies they had to treat the case as a possible double murder, double suicide pact, or murder followed by suicide.

It was only when extensive forensic tests were carried out that they established Carolyn had been killed first and Smith had taken his own life.

Forensic experts found evidence of shavings from the sawn-off gun used to kill Carolyn, which linked Briggs with some involvement in the act.

During Briggs’ trial it emerged he knew Smith had stolen his stepfather’s gun and he knew he had it with him on the night Carolyn was killed.

Briggs, then aged 20, was jailed for nine years in July 2006 for manslaughter on the grounds he helped Smith carry out his sick plan, and another seven years, to run concurrently, for shortening the barrel of the shotgun used to kill Carolyn.