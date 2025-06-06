Peter Stone: Face of vile Doncaster rapist who attacked sleeping woman after finding way into locked home
52-year-old Peter Stone has been brought to justice after being convicted of offences including two counts of rape, both of which were carried out last year.
On the first occasion, Stone gained entry to his victim’s address, despite her door being locked, and raped her while she was asleep.
He subsequently spent six hours banging on the woman’s door and when she opened her door to tell him to stop, he forced his way into her address and raped her a second time.
Cowardly Stone sought to deny responsibility for the sex attacks, and the case went to trial after he entered not guilty pleas to the charges he faced.
The complainant faced Stone, of Thirlmere Gardens, Doncaster, to give evidence at his Sheffield Crown Court trial, where she detailed his horrific crimes, and the distress he has caused her.
Following the woman’s evidence, jurors rejected Stone’s account and convicted him of the sex offences.
He was brought before the same court on Wednesday (June 4, 2025), when he was jailed for 14 years.
Speaking after Stone was jailed, Detective Constable Cameron Vernon, of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: “I would like to recognise the incredible bravery of Stone’s victim in facing him in court, and providing evidence that was crucial in seeing him convicted of these despicable crimes.”
“Stone is a dangerous individual who caused this woman immeasurable pain.”
“I am very happy to see Stone jailed for 14 years, and I hope that this sentence encourages other victims of sexual violence to report these crimes to police.
“We will investigate every report and take action to see justice done.”
*All victims of sexual offences have a legal right to lifelong anonymity.
It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.