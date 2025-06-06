A midwife struck by a car in a crash which caused the death of a fellow Good Samaritan and injured three others, has described to jurors the moment she saw the vehicle coming towards them.

Chris Marriott, aged 46, was in the process of offering assistance to a woman lying in the road of College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, on the afternoon of December 27, 2023, when he was struck by a car, leaving him with fatal injuries. He had been out on a walk with his wife and children when he stopped to help.

Four others were also seriously injured in the collision, including midwife Alison Norris, who was also attempting to come to the woman’s aid.

Chris Marriott (pictured inset) was in the process of offering assistance to a woman lying in the road of College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on the afternoon of December 27, 2023, when he was struck by a car, leaving him with fatal injuries | SWNS/NW/Submit

Hassan Jhangur is currently on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Marriott, and of causing grievous bodily harm to the four others injured - including his own mother and sister, Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, respectively.

He also faces an attempted murder charge, relating to a stabbing alleged to have taken place in the moments following the crash.

Prosecutors allege Hassan Jhangur used his vehicle “as a weapon” to commit the offences.

The 25-year-old has previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

Nafeesa Jhangur was the woman lying in the road, seemingly unconscious, who Mr Marriott and Ms Norris had stopped to help, the court has heard.

Giving evidence to the jury of eight men and four women yesterday (Thursday, June 5, 2025), Ms Norris described being knelt down in the road, alongside Mr Marriott and Ambreen Jhangur, at Nafeesa Jhangur’s side, when she noticed a vehicle a short distance away.

“It was very close to us, and I don’t know what made me look up. I don’t remember any sound.”

“I must have heard it, but I don’t remember.”

Prosecutor Jason Pitter KC asked Ms Norris: “When you first became aware of the vehicle, was it already on College Close?”

She replied: “It was nearly on us.”

“Everything was suddenly very bright, as if there were bright colours, and it was a bit like a movie set,” she added.

Due to being on the ground, Ms Norris said her line of sight was level with the vehicle's wheels, and she did not see it change course or brake as it came towards the group of people.

“In the period that you could see the vehicle, were there any deviations, as if to steer away?” asked Mr Pitter.

Replied Ms Norris: “No…I could see the wheels pretty clearly from where I was.”

She described there as being “no steer,” and the vehicle being “kept straight.”

Mr Pitter continued: “Did it feel to you as if the vehicle was moving quickly or slowly?”

“I think everything felt slowed down. When I was asked about it the next day, I thought it was two seconds as in, one Mississippi, two Mississippi, but it might have been quicker…but it felt about two seconds.”

Describing what happened next, Ms Norris continued: “I must have moved but I don’t know how. The next thing I clearly remember I was flying through the air backwards…I flew backwards, hit my head and landed on the road.”

“I remember thinking, as I was flying, it must have hit me.”

Mr Pitter said: “When you say ‘must have hit’ you, you describe it didn’t appear to move, there was ‘no steer,’ you made the assumption you must have moved because it did not hit you directly?”

“Yes,” replied Ms Norris.

Ms Norris suffered a fractured fibula and soft tissues to her right hip and buttocks in the crash.

She described “crawling” to the side on her hands and knees, after becoming concerned the vehicle may be about to reverse towards where she was.

Ms Norris said she heard shouting and an “altercation going on in the house on the opposite corner” in the aftermath of the crash.

The jury was told that a young Asian male, with blood on the lower half of his face, was reportedly heard to say “I’m so sorry, did I hit her as well?”

Under cross-examination by Hassan Jhangur’s barrister, Richard Thyne KC, Ms Norris said she could not remember hearing the male say that “clearly,” adding “but if that’s what I said at the time.”

She agreed with Mr Thyne that she had no reason to believe that was wrong.

Hassan Jhangur, previously of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, is also accused of attempted murder, relating to the alleged stabbing of Hasan Khan in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which he denies.

Hassan Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, has gone on trial alongside him, accused of concealing the knife used to stab Hasan Khan in the boot of his vehicle.

Mohammed Jhangur, aged 57, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, faces one count of doing an act which had a tendency to pervert or interfere with the course of public justice.

Opening the prosecution case to the jury on Thursday, June 5, 2025, Mr Pitter said the wedding of Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur, which took place on the morning of the fatal incident, “appears to be the feud and the catalyst for the violence that was to occur.”

He told jurors it was as part of Hassan Jhangur’s participation in the family “feud” that “killed Chris Marriott on the one hand and seriously injured Alison Norris on the other.”

“In doing so he also injured others there, including his own mother, such was, you may conclude, his rage and determination to engage in that dispute that had by this stage, spilled into violence.”

Such was the level of tension between the two families, suggested Mr Pitter, that members of the bride’s family did not attend the wedding that morning; and subsequently proceeded to throw bags of her belongings outside the Khan family home on College Court, which is located close to the scene of the incident.

The tension between the two families “developed into a physical confrontation with violence being used,” resulting in Hassan Jhangur’s other sister, Nafeesa Jhangur, lying in the street, seemingly having been rendered unconscious, somewhere in the mouth of the junction of College Close and College Court.

Another member of the Khan family, the groom’s father, Riasat Khan, was the first to be struck by the car.

Hassan Jhangur has previously pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash, which were rejected by prosecutors who have proceeded with a trial on charges of murder and grievous bodily harm.

He also denies a charge of attempted murder.

Mohammed Jhangur also denies a charge of doing an act which had a tendency to pervert or interfere with the course of public justice.

The trial, which is expected to last for between four to six weeks, continues.