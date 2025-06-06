After no-one failed to win in Tuesday’s draw, the EuroMillions jackpot available to those taking part in tonight’s (Friday, June 6, 2025) draw has now reached a staggering £208million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, it’s an exciting night for EuroMillions players as the jackpot has reached an incredible estimated £208m this Friday.

“We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.

“Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.”

As scores of people buy a ticket, hoping for their numbers to come in, we take a look back at South Yorkshire’s luckiest lottery winners over the year.

1 . £208m EuroMillions jackpot Tonight’s £208m EuroMillions jackpot means someone could potentially be on the verge of becoming the “biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen.” Pictured here are some of South Yorkshire's biggest winners | Mix, see other pictures in series Photo Sales

2 . Winner's homecoming Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley in Brampton, Barnsley. The couple moved back to Michael's home town from Torquay when they hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003 | Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

3 . Transport of delight Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead | Steve Ellis Photo Sales