Men charged over Page Hall disturbance plead not guilty as case is sent for trial

Four men charged in connection with a street disturbance alleged to have broken out in the Page Hall area of Sheffield have entered not guilty pleas and will now stand trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is reported to have taken place on Upwell Street on June 2, 2025.

Four men charged in connection with the incident - Ratislav Mizigar; Maximilian Holub; Joseph Mizigar and Jarosav Horvath - were brought before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (September 15, 2025), after being charged in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is reported to have taken place on Upwell Street in Page Hall, Sheffield on June 2, 2025. Four men charged in connection with the incident have pleaded not guilty and are now due to stand trial | NW/3rd party

Each of the four men entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face during Monday’s hearing.

The case has now been sent for trial.

The charges faced by the defendants are as follows:

Ratislav Mizigar, aged 40, of Newark Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, denies one count of violent disorder

Maximilian Holub, aged 20, of Whiteways Grove, Fir Vale, Sheffield, denies one count of possessing an offensive weapon - namely a yellow garden hoe - and one count of failure to surrender

Joseph Mizigar, aged 23, of Ellerton Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, denies one count of violent disorder

Jarosav Horvath, aged 25, of Herries Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, denies one count of violent disorder

The four defendants were released on bail, until their next hearing before the same court in November 2025.