Men charged over Page Hall disturbance plead not guilty as case is sent for trial
The incident is reported to have taken place on Upwell Street on June 2, 2025.
Four men charged in connection with the incident - Ratislav Mizigar; Maximilian Holub; Joseph Mizigar and Jarosav Horvath - were brought before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (September 15, 2025), after being charged in connection with the incident.
Each of the four men entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face during Monday’s hearing.
The case has now been sent for trial.
The charges faced by the defendants are as follows:
- Ratislav Mizigar, aged 40, of Newark Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, denies one count of violent disorder
- Maximilian Holub, aged 20, of Whiteways Grove, Fir Vale, Sheffield, denies one count of possessing an offensive weapon - namely a yellow garden hoe - and one count of failure to surrender
- Joseph Mizigar, aged 23, of Ellerton Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, denies one count of violent disorder
- Jarosav Horvath, aged 25, of Herries Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, denies one count of violent disorder
The four defendants were released on bail, until their next hearing before the same court in November 2025.