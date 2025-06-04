Four men have been charged following reports of disorder in the Page Hall area of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, May 31, Page Hall.

Three people were taken to hospital with stab wounds which were not thought to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, June 2, police were called back to the area following similar reports of another large group fighting on Upwell street.

Nine people were arrested in connection with the reported disorder – three have been bailed pending further enquiries, and a 17-year-old boy and 29-year-old man appeared at court on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lubor Pukuta, 24, of Wade Street, Page Hall, faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place and has been remanded in custody.

Four more men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Maximilian Holub, 19, of Wade Street, Sheffield, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Jarosav Horvath, 25, of Herries Road, Sheffield, is charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Miroslav Juicko, 39, of Newark Street, Sheffield, and Joseph Mizigar, 23, of Ellerton Road, Sheffield, are both charged with violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Paul Ferguson said: “Officers have responded robustly to recent reports and have made several arrests.

“There will be an increased officer presence in the community this week - I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers,” he said.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.