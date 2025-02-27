A Sheffield man has been banned from keeping animals for seven years after he forced his dogs to live in a dirty environment, ‘contaminated by faeces and urine’.

Defendant Mark Vines, aged 54, of Holling Croft, Deepcar, Sheffield, admitted to two charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 during a Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing on January 22, 2025.

The court heard that on or before June 5, 2024, the defendant failed to ensure the welfare of two dogs—a brindle Dutch herder type and a brindle Lurcher type—at his residence.

According to court records, he did not provide adequate nutrition, fresh clean drinking water, or a suitable environment, with the animals' living space contaminated by faeces and urine.

In a separate charge, Vines also pleaded guilty to failing to meet the needs of two snakes and two leopard geckos.

The court was told he did not provide UVB light, controlled temperature, or humidity for these animals, and kept them in a dirty environment.

Magistrates imposed a fine of £80 and ordered the defendant to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

A collection order was made, with the court applying for deductions from benefits to recover a total of £112.

Under Section 33 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, the court ordered the deprivation of ownership of the animals involved, including the two dogs, two snakes, two geckos, and any dependent offspring.

The order made by the court also sought the ‘disposal’ of the animals, following Vines’ conviction.

The disqualification order, lasting seven years with a minimum period of five years, prohibits the defendant from keeping any animals.

The court took the defendant's guilty plea into account when imposing the sentence.

No order for costs was made due to lack of means.

The case was brought by the RSPCA.