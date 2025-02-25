Police reveal details of arrests at Sheffield United v Leeds United football clash at Bramall Lane

Police have issued details of arrests made at last night’s Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Leeds.

The Blades faced their Yorkshire rivals at Bramall Lane last night, and police have confirmed that they made arrests at the game, which is one of the highest profile fixtures in the Championship.

South Yorkshire Police said that they made two arrests during the match, which was attended by 29,702 spectators.

They said a 33-year-old man from Stradbroke was arrested and charged with being drunk while entering a sports ground. He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates on April 1.

A second arrest saw a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault. He was dealt with by a community resolution, say police.

