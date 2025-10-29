A Sheffield man who downloaded indecent images of children, showing the sexual abuse of kids as young as “two and three,” has been told the sickening trade causes “lifelong trauma.”

26-year-old Kyle Fisher was found to have downloaded more than 1,200 illegal child abuse images, after police seized a number of his electronic devices.

During Fisher’s sentencing hearing, the judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, said the very young age of some of the “deeply pained or distressed” children involved, including those as young as two or three, was an aggravating factor in the case.

He told Sheffield Crown Court he "does not accept” claims previously made by Fisher, suggesting the child abuse images were downloaded inadvertently through his involvement in an online group.

Recorder Mullarkey also expressed concern over Fisher failing to “identify any harm” he had caused to the children abused in the images, through his downloading, and viewing, of the material.

He told the hearing that it does not matter where in the world the child abuse material is viewed, it amounts to participation in the trade.

“They have suffered significant abuse because of what you did, here in the United Kingdom,” Recorder Mullarkey told Fisher, during a hearing held on October 28, 2025.

He continued: “You caused lifelong trauma to those young children.”

In total, Fisher downloaded a total of 1,222 indecent images of children, 407 of which were in Category A, the most serious of the legal categories.

A further 245 child abuse images of Category B, and 570 Category C images were also found on Fisher’s devices.

Recorder Mullarkey told the court that Fisher, of Boynton Crescent, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was also found to be in possession of four images categorised as extreme pornography, “depicting bestiality,” along with 1,593 prohibited images of childen.

Sentencing guidelines from the Crown Prosecution Service states that the offence of prohibited images of children is “targeted at non-photographic images including Computer-Generated Images (CGIs), cartoons, manga images and drawing” and criminalises the possession of images of a child which are “intimate or depict sexual activity, which are pornographic and also grossly offensive, disgusting or of an obscene character.”

Fisher pleaded guilty to charges of possessing indecent images of children in Categories A, B and C, along with the possession of extreme pornography and prohibited images of children at a Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing held earlier this month.

Weighing aggravating and mitigating factors in the case, Recorder Mullarkey said the significant number of images downloaded by Fisher, over a prolonged period, counted against him.

The delay in the case - given Fisher’s devices were seized more than three years ago in June 2022 - was noted as being amongst the mitigating circumstances, along with his depression, anxiety and the “degree of regret and shame” Fisher now feels for his offences.

Sentencing him, Recorder Mullarkey said in his view Fisher had lived a “solitary, internet-focused existence” and needs help to address the reasons for his offending.

He sentenced him to 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 26 sessions of a programme requirement, along with an 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Fisher was also told he must remain on the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years; and will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, limiting his internet use and prohibiting him from deleting his browsing history, for the same period of time.