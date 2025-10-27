Dawson Avenue: Man admits weapons charges after shots were fired at Rotherham house

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:44 GMT
A 45-year-old man is facing a prison sentence after he admitted his part in an incident in which shots were fired at a residential property.

Police officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh, shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, November 25, 2024.

No-one was injured in the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed at the time.

Shots were fired at a residential property in Dawson Avenue in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham on November 25, 2024. On October 21, 2025, Craig Berridge entered guilty pleas to a number of charges in connection with the incidentplaceholder image
Craig Berridge, of Grange Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, was subsequently charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (October 21, 2025), Berridge pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and affray.

In the United Kingdom, possession of a firearm carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, unless exceptional circumstances can be proven; whilst the offence of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Berridge, aged 45, was remanded into custody following Tuesday’s plea hearing.

He is now due to be sentenced, during a hearing scheduled to take place in the same court in January 2026.

