Dawson Avenue: Man admits weapons charges after shots were fired at Rotherham house
Police officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh, shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, November 25, 2024.
No-one was injured in the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed at the time.
Craig Berridge, of Grange Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, was subsequently charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (October 21, 2025), Berridge pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and affray.
In the United Kingdom, possession of a firearm carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, unless exceptional circumstances can be proven; whilst the offence of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence has a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Berridge, aged 45, was remanded into custody following Tuesday’s plea hearing.
He is now due to be sentenced, during a hearing scheduled to take place in the same court in January 2026.